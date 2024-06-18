2 injured in Antioch water collision

Two people were injured in a collision between a boat and a jet ski on Lake Marie in Antioch on Tuesday.

Both victims were on the jet ski and were hospitalized in critical condition, according to Lake County officials.

A witness to the collision noted that the lake was not crowded at the time of the crash.

"Today was like, nobody out there. It was like wide open. I was out on my waverunner earlier in the afternoon. It was choppy, but, you know, you could see boats coming at you. So I don’t know how these guys hit a boat with so much open, open space," said Scott Swearingen.

It was not immediately clear how or why the crash occurred.