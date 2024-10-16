Hacked billboards display 'antisemitic' messages in Chicago suburb

The Brief Several electronic billboards in Northbrook were hacked to display "antisemitic" messages on Wednesday. Congressman Brad Schneider condemned the displays, highlighting their inappropriateness during Sukkot in a community with a significant Jewish population. Outfront Media is investigating the incident, and the offensive content was removed around 7 p.m.



Multiple electronic billboards in a Chicago suburb were hacked, displaying hateful messages described as "antisemitic" on Wednesday.

The billboards are located off the Edens Spur Tollroad in Northbrook.

According to Congressman Brad Schneider, one of the billboards read, "F*** ISRAEL," while another displayed, "DEATH TO ISRAEL."

Schneider said he spoke with local police and reached out to the media company that owns the billboards, Outfront Media, calling for the immediate removal of the messages and an explanation of how they were posted. He released the following statement:

"I am aware of the hateful, antisemitic billboard signs located on Edens Spur Tollroad in Northbrook, one that says "F*$% ISRAEL" and one that reads "DEATH TO ISRAEL." This disgusting, intimidating display has no place in the 10th District, or anywhere in America. It is notable that this sign is located in a community with a large Jewish population, in close proximity to a Jewish day school, at the beginning of the Jewish holiday of Sukkot."

As of around 7 p.m., the content on the billboards was removed.

The Village of Northbrook confirmed the billboards were hacked, stating in part, "The sign was displaying a series of anti-Semitic messages and upon investigation it was determined that the billboard company had not displayed the messages. Company representatives worked quickly and collaboratively to remove the unauthorized messages from the electronic signage."

The village went on to say, "The Northbrook Village Board unequivocally condemns anti-Semitism and all acts of hate speech. We stand together with the Jewish community, family members, friends and neighbors. Northbrook is an inclusive community and welcomes all."

Outfront Media gave a statement to FOX 32 Chicago, saying they were aware of the incident.

"Thank you for bringing this to our attention. We are aware of this incident. The copy has been removed and the situation is being investigated."

The Jewish United Fund of Chicago said it became aware of the billboards and issued a statement on social media:

"An hour before sundown, JUF became aware of offensive billboard imagery on the Spur. We immediately reached out to Outfront Media to have this offensive imagery removed. The media company believes they were hacked, and they have opened an investigation to understand how this happened and who is responsible. The police are at the scene. We will keep the community updated if there is more information to share," the JUF said.

The hacked billboards also read, "Paid for by Mr. Beast LLC." FOX 32 Chicago has reached out to Mr. Beast for comment.

Northbrook police say no further information was immediately available and the investigation is ongoing.