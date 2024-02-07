Anti-Semitic messages left on cars in Lincoln Park

Dozens of anti-Semitic messages were found on parked cars Tuesday in Lincoln Park.

About 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2100-2200 block of North Magnolia Avenue, "signage and flyers" were found on multiple parked vehicles, according to Chicago police. Police did not detail the messages on the flyers but confirmed they were anti-Semitic.

No arrests were reported, and further information was not available.

It’s one of multiple times in the last several weeks that North Side residents have woken up to anti-Semitic and white supremacist flyers on their cars, the Anti-Defamation League Midwest said.

Separately, sometime between 9:30 p.m. Jan. 2 and 8:30 a.m. Jan. 3, police received reports of 40 to 50 flyers posted on parked vehicles in the 5400 and 5500 blocks of North Magnolia Avenue, police said.

Hate crime reports have surged across Chicago the past two years, with 204 in 2022 and 302 in 2023, after holding steady at around 100 in previous years, according to police data. Anti-Jewish hate crimes were the second-most reported last year, behind anti-Black hate crimes.

On Friday, a swastika was found drawn inside a social space for Jewish students at Loyola University Chicago, capping a week of other "obscene items" found drawn in the room, the university said.