Antoniette Mathis: Chicago woman missing from West Side

Chicago police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 27-year-old woman.

Antoniette Mathis was last seen in the morning hours of March 30, 2023, in the 2100 block of North Kildare Ave. — which is the Hermosa neighborhood.

She is described as a Black woman, with black hair and brown eyes, standing 5-foot-5 and weighing 140 pounds.

Antoniette Mathis | Chicago Police Department

Police say she has the word "Sagittarius" on her right hand.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CPD's Special Victims Unit at 312-746-6554.