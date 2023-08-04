Antonio Berry: Man reported missing from Grand Crossing

Chicago police are searching for a missing man who was last seen Tuesday in the Grand Crossing neighborhood.

Antonio Berry, 44, was last seen in the 7500 block of Stony Island Avenue.

Antonio Berry | Chicago Police Department

B⁠⁠erry has brown eyes and black hair. He is six-foot-one and weighs roughly 200 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and blue shoes.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, contact Chicago police at 312-747-8380.