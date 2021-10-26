Anya Taylor-Joy talks new movie 'Last Night in Soho'
CHICAGO - "Queen’s Gambit" star Anya Taylor-Joy stars in the new ghost story "Last Night In Soho" – which hits theaters around Chicago on Friday.
The film is from writer and director Edgar Wright ("Baby Driver," "Shaun of the Dead").
A blend of old school ghost stories with a modern day murder mystery, "Last Night In Soho" features Taylor-Joy in her first major film role since winning over audiences last year in Netflix’s "Queen’s Gambit."
FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton spoke with Taylor-Joy about the idea of being haunted – and wanted to know if she’s ever haunted by past roles.
"Oh absolutely," she said. "There are many but the one that throws me the most is every once in a while in my real life I will say a line that someone else has written for me. And I’ll think about it, I’ll say ‘Why does that sound so familiar?’ It’s not an original thought of mine. That’s a line from a movie and I just used it in my real life."
Advertisement
"Last Night In Soho" hits theaters around Chicago on October 29.