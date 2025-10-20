Apartment catches fire on Chicago's South Side

The Brief Firefighters battled a large apartment fire overnight on Chicago’s South Side. Everyone inside the building and nearby homes escaped safely. Crews remained on scene early Sunday to extinguish hot spots as the cause remains under investigation.



Chicago firefighters battled a large apartment fire overnight on the city’s South Side, authorities said early Monday.

What we know:

Crews responded around 4 a.m. to the blaze, which heavily damaged an apartment building and spread to a neighboring home in the 5900 block of South Justine Street.

Video from the scene showed intense flames and embers lighting up the neighborhood as firefighters worked from ladders to bring the fire under control.

Officials said everyone inside the affected building and nearby homes was able to escape safely. One resident, identified only as Justine, said she rushed to get her children out after seeing flames through her window and hearing glass shatter.

Firefighters were still on the scene early Sunday morning dousing hot spots and assisting residents. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.