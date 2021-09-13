Apple warns iPhone owners not to do this with their devices

Apple is cautioning iPhone owners against mounting their devices directly to high-power motorcycles.

A new message on its support site says that vibrations can ruin the optical image stabilization and autofocus functions on iPhone cameras.

The warning says that "long-term direct exposure to high-amplitude vibrations within certain frequency ranges may degrade the performance of these systems and lead to reduced image quality for photos and videos. It is recommended to avoid exposing your iPhone to extended high-amplitude vibrations."

Apple said the low-frequency vibrations caused by low-power and electric motorcycles can also be damaging and advises using a vibration dampening mount on these types of vehicles and limiting the duration of the phone's exposure to them.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The company has not yet responded to a request for comment from Fox News Autos regarding the iPhone usage with bicycles.

Apple is expected to unveil the next-generation iPhone during an event on Sept. 14.

More @ FoxNews.com