A business in Archer Heights was broken into and burglarized late Sunday night.

A witness told police they saw a black SUV drive up to a business around midnight in the 4400 block of South Pulaski where a suspect forced their way inside before re-entering the vehicle and fleeing the scene.

Broken glass was found at the scene and an unknown amount of merchandise was taken.

There is no one in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.