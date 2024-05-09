Argument escalates into shooting on Chicago's NW Side

A man was shot and hospitalized during an argument Wednesday night in the Hanson Park neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side.

The 46-year-old was arguing with someone on the sidewalk around 11:11 p.m. when they pulled out a handgun and shot him in the 5600 block of West Grand Avenue, police said.

The man was shot several times in the buttocks and leg. Paramedics took him to Loyola Hospital where he was listed in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.