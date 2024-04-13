Argument escalates to shooting in Englewood: One man critical, suspect in custody

An argument led to a shooting in the Englewood neighborhood, leaving one man in critical condition and a suspect in custody.

Chicago police were called at 3:30 p.m. Saturday to the 5700 block of S. Loomis.

A 36-year-old man got into an argument with someone he knew when the situation escalated into a shooting, according to CPD.

The shooter fired once at the 36-year-old, striking him in the back, CPD says.

The man was taken by ambulance to The University of Chicago Hospital and is in critical condition.

Police have arrested the shooter and charges are still pending.

The investigation is ongoing.