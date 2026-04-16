Argument turns deadly in Chicago apartment shooting

The Brief A man was killed and another was injured in a shooting during an argument inside a South Side apartment. Police said a fight escalated when a handgun was pulled, leaving one man dead and another hospitalized in good condition. Authorities recovered three guns at the scene and are continuing to investigate.



A man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting that broke out during an argument Wednesday night at an apartment on Chicago's South Side.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 10:40 p.m. inside an apartment in the 7900 block of South St. Lawrence Avenue, according to police.

Several men were inside the residence when an argument led to a fight where a handgun was pulled out and shots were fired. One person fled the scene of the shooting.

A man in his 30s was shot several times in the leg. He was treated by paramedics at the scene and taken to the University of Chicago Hospital where he later died.

A 31-year-old man was shot in the neck. He was treated at the scene and taken to the same hospital where he was listed in good condition.

Three handguns were recovered from the scene.

What we don't know:

The Cook County medical examiner has not yet released the identity of the deceased victim.

What's next:

Area Two detectives are investigating.