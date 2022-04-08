Ariana Taylor case: Search continues for Gary mother missing for 6 days

Gary police say they have conducted foot, helicopter, K9 and ATV searches to no avail. Six days later, there’s still no sign of 23-year-old Ariana Taylor.

"In my mind, my heart and soul, I want her to be alive so I could get her back to health," said Queen Taylor, Ariana's mother.

Search efforts are now attracting volunteers, mostly strangers from Chicago, Indianapolis, Gary and Merrillville.

"It’s a blessing to pull help from all over the area," said search coordinator Kevin Collins.

Bryona Koch is a search volunteer and classmate of Ariana.

"I was bullied in high school … she (Taylor) was one that stood up for me," Koch said.

Police found Taylor’s SUV over the weekend, crashed in a wooded area near the I-80/94 Junction in Gary. Her blue jeans and gym shoes were found a short distance away, but no Taylor.

Family members say she’d gone to have drinks with two friends Saturday evening. Those friends sharing with the father of Taylor’s 4-year-old son that they had dropped her off at her mother’s house, but then Taylor left.

With sticks in hand, volunteers combed through the woods for clues. Gary’s mayor stopped by to offer his support to the family.

Her grieving mother, more than anything, was thinking about her 4-year-old grandson and the possibility of him growing up motherless.

Queen Taylor begs for anyone that knows something about her daughter’s disappearance to speak up.