Search team continues efforts to locate missing Gary mom

A search team returned to Gary, Indiana on Tuesday to look for a missing mother.

Ariana Taylor was last seen leaving her Merrillville, Indiana apartment complex after 1 a.m. Sunday.

The 23-year-old's Chevrolet Traverse SUV was found eight miles away in Gary, but Taylor hasn't been located.

Her SUV was reported crashed and unoccupied in a northbound lane off of I-65 at the 261-mile marker near the I-80 overpass at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

A search team found the clothes Taylor had on near the overpass.

Family, friends and residents that learned of her disappearance searched the area near 21st Street and Colorado on Tuesday.

"She has a 4-year-old son that needs her mother," said Queena Taylor, Ariana's mother.

"I'm willing to pay $1,000 reward out of my pocket if anybody can help us locate and find this young girl. I will pay specifically $1,000 for the public's help in finding this young lady. Please take this in consideration. Please do the right thing so we can bring her home," said Chris Punsky.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.