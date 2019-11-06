Arizona boy, 5, calls 911 for McDonald's, and police deliver

article

(FOX NEWS) -- One Arizona kindergartener recently learned the lesson that you can’t call 911 to order McDonald’s – though one kindhearted officer embraced the “teaching moment” to clarify when it’s appropriate to use the emergency number, and surprised the boy with the requested Happy Meal, too.

Last week, a 5-year-old named Charlie called the Mesa Police Department in search of McDonald’s, and asked for a Happy Meal, before hanging up.

“Do you have an emergency?” dispatcher Anthony Bonilla asked in audio footage released by the department, Today reports.

“One Mc-Happy Meal,” Charlie responded, before ending the call.

In a follow-up call to the household, Bonilla told the boy’s father, Randy Skabelund, that an officer would soon arrive for a welfare check and that he’d perhaps stop by Mickey D’s beforehand, according to The Arizona Republic and Inside Edition.

“We were completely surprised and a little embarrassed,” Charlie's mom said of her son's 911 call. (Mesa Police Department)

Fifteen minutes later, Officer Randolph “Scott” Valedez arrived to speak with Charlie – with the requested McDonald’s in hand.

“He said, ‘I brought you a Happy Meal but before I give it to you we need to talk about the right time to call 911,’” Charlie’s mom, Kim Skabelund, said. “Officer Valdez was wonderful. He handled the situation with such love and kindness and really touched our hearts.”

The City of Mesa Police Department later shared the story on Facebook, where it has since gone viral with over 1,500 likes and 360 shares. In a sweet image captured by Charlie’s mom, the boy was all smiles as he posed with the Happy Meal and his new friend, Officer Valdez.

“Awesome to see a PD turn this ‘accident' into a learning moment with a treat, too! Thank you for caring,” one commenter wrote, while others thanked the department for so efficiently handling the "emergency.”

"We are very proud of how Officer Valdez and Dispatcher Anthony Bonilla responded," Chief Ramon Batista told the Republic of the now-viral tale. "They showed compassion and concern for a young Mesa community member and turned this encounter into a teaching moment.

"Officer Valdez took time with this young boy, to share the importance of 911 and its proper use for emergencies only,” he elaborated. “It’s another example of the character and strength of our Mesa Police Department. It’s our hope that this positive encounter with the Mesa Police Department will make a lasting impression with Charlie and the rest of our Mesa community.”

