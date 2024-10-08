Arizona man charged in 2021 crash that killed 2 women in West Rogers Park

article

An Arizona man was extradited and charged in connection with the deaths of two women who were killed in a 2021 crash in the West Rogers Park neighborhood.

The deadly crash happened on Nov. 21, 2021, in the 6800 block of North Western Avenue. Wedeke Nondo, 28, was allegedly driving recklessly around 5:20 p.m. when he struck two women, 49 and 88, who were walking on the sidewalk, according to police.

The 88-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The 49-year-old was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where she later died, police said.

Nondo was arrested Monday in Phoenix by Chicago police and the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force. He was charged with two felony counts of reckless homicide with a motor vehicle.

Nondo, of Glendale, Arizona, has a detention hearing scheduled Tuesday.

