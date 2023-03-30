Arizona man charged with fatally shooting 19-year-old in Chicago

An Arizona man is accused of gunning down another man last year in Chicago's West Garfield Park neighborhood.

Isaiah Oregel, 23, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of the 19-year-old victim.

The shooting occurred on Aug. 31, 2022, in the 200 block of N. Pulaski Rd.

Isaiah Oregel | Chicago Police Department

Oregel was arrested on March 28. Police say he was located in Arizona, extradited back to Chicago and charged.

He's due in bond court on Friday.