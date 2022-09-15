Arkelya Harper: Missing Palatine Township girl last seen Sept. 8

The Cook County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a missing 15-year-old suburban girl.

Arkelya Harper of the 1500 block of Norway Lane in Palatine Township left her home around 9:15 p.m. on Sept. 8 after getting into an argument with a family member, officials said. She hasn't been seen since.

Harper is described as standing 5-foot-6, weighing about 168 pounds, and having black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gold hoodie with cartoon characters on it and blue jeans.

Arkelya Harper | Cook County Sheriff's Office

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, or contact the Cook County Sheriff's Police at 708-865-4896.