'Arlington Alfresco' outdoor dining kicks off in suburbs

You can enjoy a meal outdoors in Arlington Heights starting Friday.

The "Arlington Alfresco" outdoor dining area is now open.

The concept started during the pandemic as a form of social distancing but grew in popularity.

The intersection of Vail and Campbell will be shut down through September to allow diners to enjoy meals outdoors.

"The best part I think, is just seeing people, you know, walking down the street. It's more of like a community feel," said Shannon McCollum.

This is the fourth year of Arlington Alfresco.