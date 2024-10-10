Arlington Heights Antiques: A new treasure trove for vintage enthusiasts in the northwest suburbs

A new store in the northwest suburbs is bringing the past to life with a wide variety of timeless treasures.

Arlington Heights Antiques features an eclectic selection, from mid-century lamps to vintage vinyl records.

"We have eight different vendors, and we picked them based on the fact that they all do bring something different to the shop," said owner Sarese Hranicka.

One vendor offers unusual curiosities, including preserved sheep eyeballs and a baby octopus displayed in a fluid-filled dome. The shop also boasts an array of vintage clothing and artwork spanning various decades.

Among the oldest pieces is an early 19th-century iron horse head, once the top of a hitching post.

Shoppers can explore a collection that includes antique furniture, classic Tiffany-style lamps, 1950s kitchenware and a variety of vintage cameras.

"A lot of people will say, ‘Oh my gosh, I just went back to my childhood,'" said Hranicka.

Though the shop has only been open for a few months, she encourages customers to set aside plenty of time to thoroughly explore everything it has to offer.