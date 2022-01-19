Expand / Collapse search

Arlington Heights approves 'Alfresco tax'

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Arlington Heights
FOX 32 Chicago

Arlington Heights Alfresco tax to begin next month

Arlington Heights Alfresco will be returning at a cost to diners.

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. - Arlington Heights Alfresco will be returning at a cost to diners.

The village approved an "Alfresco tax" Tuesday night.

It will add a .75 percent year-round tax on bills at restaurants that take part in the Alfresco.

The village expects it to raise about $141,000 to cover the outdoor dining setup and maintenance.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

That estimate is about $50,000 more than what the village estimates it will need for the Alfresco. 

The tax is set to begin Feb. 1.