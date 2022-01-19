Arlington Heights approves 'Alfresco tax'
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. - Arlington Heights Alfresco will be returning at a cost to diners.
The village approved an "Alfresco tax" Tuesday night.
It will add a .75 percent year-round tax on bills at restaurants that take part in the Alfresco.
The village expects it to raise about $141,000 to cover the outdoor dining setup and maintenance.
That estimate is about $50,000 more than what the village estimates it will need for the Alfresco.
The tax is set to begin Feb. 1.