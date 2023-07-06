Arlington Heights Health Center expands urgent care services

The Arlington Heights Health Center expanded its facility to provide urgent care services.

Cook County Public Health officials gathered on Thursday to announce the expansion and said it was made possible because of a boost in federal funding.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

"It will be particularly beneficial for Cook County Care Medicaid members, who no longer have to receive urgent care in out-of-network providers. This will ensure equitable and better access to high-quality health care for all in the north and northwest suburbs," said Cook County Commissioner Scott Britton.

The $2 million federal grant will also allow Cook County Health to upgrade medical equipment at multiple facilities throughout the system.