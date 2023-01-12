Arlington Heights house fire displaces multiple families

A five-alarm fire at an Arlington Heights home displaced multiple families late Wednesday night.

Arlington Heights Fire Department responded to a multi-family home located at 2315 E. Olive Street at 11:55 p.m. and found the first floor was fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters found one person inside the residence and got the out. The fire was mainly confined to one unit of the home.

Every other unit was evacuated. Homes nearby were also evacuated because of heavy smoke.

The resident removed from the first floor unit was treated on scene for life-threatening injuries and transported to a local hospital.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation with the help of the State Fire Marshal’s office.

Approximately 30 firefighters from 6 surrounding departments responded to the incident. There were no firefighter injuries during the incident.