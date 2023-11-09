Cook County man used money to entice high school girl to get into his car, then sexually abused her: police

A 31-year-old suburban man is accused of sexually abusing a young girl that he enticed with money to get into his car as she walked to school recently.

Police say that on Oct. 31 and Nov. 6, James King – while driving a black Lexus SUV – approached two separate high school-aged girls who were walking to school in the northeast area of Palatine. He then enticed them with cash as he attempted to get them to join him in his vehicle.

One of the girls did end up getting into King's vehicle and was sexually abused by him before he dropped her off at school, according to police.

On Tuesday, King – of Arlington Heights – was taken into custody and the next day, he was charged with two counts of child abduction and one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse – all felonies.

James King

On Thursday, he was transported to the Rolling Meadows courthouse for a detention hearing.

If anyone has had contact with King or experienced a similar incident, they're asked to call 911 or report it to police.