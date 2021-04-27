Arlington Heights mass vaccination site accepting appointments

The Arlington Heights Park District will host a mass COVID-19 vaccination site this week for all residents 16 and over, and appointments are available.

The park district will distribute 1,728 doses of the Pfizer vaccine on Wednesday, April 28 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Arlington Ridge Center, 660 North Ridge Avenue.

Registration is required for an appointment, and residents should only make a request if they are available on May 19 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., when the second dose is scheduled to be administered.

Those residents who meet the criteria, can click here to register.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING ALERTS

The mass vaccination site is a partnership between the park district, the Village of Arlington Heights, the Arlington Heights Memorial Library, and Jewel-Osco.