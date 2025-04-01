Arlington Heights mayoral election: Bears, property taxes and small businesses at the forefront

article

With Mayor Tom Hayes not seeking reelection, Arlington Heights voters will choose between Tom Schwingbeck, Jim Tinaglia, and Jon Ridler for the village’s top job.

The proposed Chicago Bears stadium at Arlington Park is a major issue in the race, with candidates weighing in on its potential benefits and challenges.

Economic growth, property taxes, and public safety are also key topics shaping the election.

The backstory:

Arlington Heights has been at the center of a high-profile debate over the future of the former Arlington International Racecourse site.

In 2023, the Chicago Bears purchased the 326-acre property for $197.2 million, eyeing a potential move from Soldier Field to a newly developed stadium and entertainment district. While the team has not committed to the project, local officials have taken steps to prepare for its possible development, including approving a zoning change to allow sports betting and negotiating tax agreements.

In December 2024, the Arlington Heights Board of Trustees unanimously approved a tax settlement with three school districts, setting the annual property tax bill for the site at $3.6 million while it remains undeveloped.

Though the agreement resolved a major tax dispute, the Bears have stated they are also considering alternative sites in Chicago for a new stadium.

With the election approaching, candidates are outlining their positions on this and other critical issues facing the village.

The Candidates and Their Priorities

Tom Schwingbeck:

Schwingbeck, a village trustee, has focused his campaign on fiscal responsibility, business support, and public safety. He highlights the village’s history of maintaining a flat tax levy for five years, attributing rising property taxes primarily to county assessments and school district funding.

"As a village board member, the last five years, we've held taxes to a 0% increase," said Schwingbeck. "So when residents ask me that question, ‘Why did my property taxes go up so much?’ A lot of it goes to the county assessor and then also the biggest taxing body is our school districts. And we have phenomenal schools in Arlington Heights. But the Village has actually now held our tax levy to 0% for the last five years. So for me, it's continuing to hold that and collaborating with our board and our staff to make sure that happens without dropping the services that our residents have really come to expect in Arlington Heights."

He pledges to continue advocating for responsible budgeting while maintaining essential services.

Schwingbeck also emphasizes the importance of supporting small businesses. He proposes stronger local shopping initiatives and policies that encourage business retention and growth.

"So the big thing for me is shop Arlington Heights. I mean, there is so much today where people are buying online and just having stuff shipped to their home. I always preach buy Arlington Heights, shop in Arlington, Heights," said Schwingbeck. "We want our residents to shop and purchase in Arlington Heights because that's going to keep the businesses going."

On the Bears stadium proposal, Schwingbeck supports the project’s potential economic benefits but acknowledges concerns about traffic, crime, and the impact of short-term rentals.

He pledges to ensure responsible planning that addresses these challenges.

"It's important to me that they build a stadium in Arlington Heights. I think there's so many positives from a revenue stream," said Schwingbeck. "When I knock on doors and talk to residents, it is kind of a mix. And the people that don't want them there, it really boils down to their thoughts on crime, congestion, traffic up and down some of the main arteries in our town. It's not that they don't want the Bears moving to Arlington Heights. It's some of the things that as a board and as a mayor, I'm gonna have to address. Airbnbs, vacation rentals, parking all over our village street during event day. So there's a lot of things that we are going to have to address."

If elected, Schwingbeck says he would take a hands-on, full-time approach to the mayoral role, stepping away from his business to focus on village leadership.

Jim Tinaglia:

Tinaglia, a village trustee and longtime business owner, has outlined three main priorities: maintaining high-quality public services at a sustainable cost, fostering business growth, and ensuring responsible redevelopment of the Arlington Park site, according to the Arlington Heights Chamber of Commerce website.

"My top three priorities include 1) providing the best public services through police, fire and public works for the lowest possible cost, so that we do not overburden our taxpayers with excessive levies; 2) ensuring we have a strategic plan for positive future growth in our downtown, as well as the north and south business districts in our community and 3) steering the development of the largest open piece of land in the entire region - Arlington International Racecourse - so that it becomes an Entertainment Destination District. Whatever happens there, and whomever it is or whenever it comes, the redevelopment must be complimentary to our existing commercial business districts," Tinaglia said to the Arlington Heights Chamber of Commerce.

He highlights his experience in village budgeting, emphasizing that Arlington Heights has prioritized essential services while keeping tax levy increases minimal. He remains committed to maintaining strong public services without overburdening taxpayers.

"I would continue to manage our budget as we have. We have always prioritized critical services, and for the previous five years, we have had no increases to our tax levy. This year we did have a nominal increase due to cost-of-living increases that we have all unfortunately felt. Everyone at Village Hall, both elected officials and administrative leaders, past and current, understands the extreme importance of this, and I would work tirelessly as our next Mayor so that this remains a top priority. I will always work hard to avoid burdening our residents or businesses with tax increases," Tinaglia said to the Arlington Heights Chamber of Commerce.

Tinaglia also stressed the importance of keeping Arlington Heights a desirable place for businesses. He proposes launching an educational campaign to encourage local shopping and reinforce the economic benefits of spending within the community, according to the Arlington Heights Chamber of Commerce.

On the Bears stadium issue, Tinaglia said he supports redevelopment of the racecourse site but insists that any project must complement existing business districts. He believes the village should work closely with the Bears and other developers to ensure a thoughtful, community-driven approach.

"I have been a local business owner for 34 years, and a member of the Chamber of Commerce for almost as long. I will continue to seek advice and feedback from other local businesses regarding all important decisions related to redevelopment, and especially what happens on the Arlington International Racecourse property," Tinaglia said to the Arlington Heights Chamber of Commerce. "My door will always be open, and I will meet with any business community member who has thoughts, interests or concerns to ensure that the outcomes are as positive as they can be, whether it relates to this potential new development or others that would have an impact on our community."

Jon Ridler:

Ridler, the executive director of the Arlington Heights Chamber of Commerce, is running on a platform of economic development, business recruitment, and tax management.

With over two decades of experience working with local businesses and village officials, he positions himself as a pro-business candidate with a deep understanding of the local economy.

Ridler has pledged to streamline processes for business openings, strengthen business recruitment efforts, and increase commercial revenue to help ease the tax burden on residents. He notes that while 65% of property tax revenue goes to local schools, only 11% is allocated to the village.

"That question has been asked by everyone I talked to whether we were getting petitions or on the trail. It's property taxes. And so the biggest thing is actually communicating the facts about our property tax base here in town. It's only 11% of our property taxes that goes to the village of Arlington Heights," said Ridler. "You know, 65% is for the schools, and that's a state issue. And that's a school board issue that we were collaborating with. But we have direct control over that 11%. So from day one, my whole platform is we need to do a better job at being pro-business when it comes to attracting and getting our small businesses open in the state of Illinois."

On public safety, Ridler supports ensuring the police department has the necessary resources while allowing law enforcement professionals to guide policy decisions. He also advocates for stronger partnerships between residents and law enforcement to enhance crime prevention efforts.

Regarding the Bears stadium, Ridler proposes forming a public-private economic development council to oversee planning for the Arlington Park site.

"The first thing I would do was to establish a public private economic development council. And what that means is that that group of experts would focus specifically on the 326 acres at Arlington Park. But what in my world, when you're talking about business owners, and you're talking about whether it's small business owners or large business owners, they're always looking for a partner on the local level. And that's where we need to elevate our stance and our partnership. We need to be a better partner in not only trying to entice them to come to Arlington Heights, but to give them the reasons why we're going to partner with you. We have developers in play that have some ideas that you can sit down and talk with, and that's what that council would do. We're really good as a village of saying, 'No, you can't do that. No, this isn't zoned for that.' We don't want that. We need to turn that around," said Ridler.

He emphasizes the need for a balanced approach that maximizes economic benefits while protecting taxpayers from unnecessary financial burdens.

What's next:

Arlington Heights voters will have a choice between the three candidates with distinct perspectives on economic development, taxes, and public safety. The outcome of the race could play a crucial role in shaping the village’s future, particularly as discussions continue about the fate of the Arlington Park property.

Voters are encouraged to research candidates’ platforms and engage in upcoming discussions before heading to the polls.

Editor's note: FOX 32 was able to speak with Tom Schwingbeck and Jon Ridler. We also reached out to Jim Tinaglia for an interview and will be speaking to him Tuesday night. The article will be updated post-interview.