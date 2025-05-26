Chicago area residents commemorate Memorial Day, honor sacrifice

The Brief Residents all over the Chicago area honored the sacrifices of servicemembers for Memorial Day on Monday. In Arlington Heights, names were added to a list of local veterans who gave their lives.



A grateful public lined up early for the 106th Arlington Heights Memorial Day Parade on Monday.

This year, a historian found nine more names to add to the list of veterans from the area who gave their lives in service to this country.

‘A sacred holiday’

Local perspective:

More than 160 years later, the nine Civil War era veterans' names were spoken and their sacrifice remembered.

A total 68 fallen heroes from Arlington Heights were recognized.

This year’s guest of honor, Major General James Mukoyama, the first Asian American to command a US Army division. He’s Chicago born and raised.

"This is a sacred holiday, we're honoring those in armed forces who have made the supreme sacrifice of their lives," he said. "More than have 1 million service members have died in uniform for our nation."

First responders, marching bands, and school groups walked the parade route through downtown Arlington Heights.

All veterans were invited to be the VIPs and ride the parade route in a Jeep provided by the group Jeeps 4 Vets.

Katie Stack, a marine widow, delivered a message about the purpose of Memorial Day.

"I actually teach at a school down the street, my students see me and I get to tell them why they see me in the parade and retell the story and why we're here," she said.

Former U.S. Sen. Mark Kirk thanked her for her sacrifice. He recalled his days as a Navy Seal.

"I served in Afghanistan and we lost soldiers every day, it was a really rough place," Kirk said. "For Katie and her husband who we lost 15 years ago, we've got to make sure they know we will not forget."

The Arlington Heights Memorial Day observance ends in Memorial Park with commemorations and a special salute. The families of the fallen will know that Arlington Remembers.