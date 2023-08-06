Arlington Heights police say man has died one day after being found in house with dead woman, dead dog

Arlington Heights police said a man has died after he was found in his home with a dead woman and a dead dog.

On Saturday, Arlington Heights police got a 911 call from a man who said he had killed his wife, and his dog, and was planning to die by suicide.

They tracked the call to the 300 block of West Campbell, and officers were outside when they heard a single gunshot.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

They went into the house and found a woman who was seated at the dining room table. She was pronounced dead at the scene. A man was unresponsive but breathing in an adjoining room with a gun in his hand. The family's dog was dead.

The man was rushed to the hospital, but died of his injuries late Sunday afternoon.

Police said the man and woman are not being identified to allow family members time to deal with the incident.

