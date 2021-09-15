Arlington Heights teacher resigns rather than getting vaccinated or facing weekly testing
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. - A veteran teacher in Arlington Heights is resigning instead of getting vaccinated or tested weekly for COVID-19.
According to District 25, it marks their first resignation in response to Gov. JB Pritzker’s statewide mandates.
Adam Harris, a District 25 spokesperson, told the Daily Herald that 81% of the staff and 88% of teachers are vaccinated.
After learning of the resignation some parents are now calling on the district to challenge Pritzker's mandate.
