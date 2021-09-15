Expand / Collapse search

Arlington Heights teacher resigns rather than getting vaccinated or facing weekly testing

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Arlington Heights
FOX 32 Chicago

Arlington Heights teacher resigns instead of getting vaccinated, facing weekly testing

After learning of the resignation, some parents are now calling on the district to challenge the Governor.

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. - A veteran teacher in Arlington Heights is resigning instead of getting vaccinated or tested weekly for COVID-19.

According to District 25, it marks their first resignation in response to Gov. JB Pritzker’s statewide mandates.

Adam Harris, a District 25 spokesperson, told the Daily Herald that 81% of the staff and 88% of teachers are vaccinated.                                    

After learning of the resignation some parents are now calling on the district to challenge Pritzker's mandate.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP