Arlington Heights takes ‘significant’ step toward Bears stadium, taps consultant

The Brief The Arlington Heights Village Board voted to retain a consultant to review and vet impact studies on a potential new Bears stadium. A village official said the move was a "significant milestone" in the process of potentially bringing the Bears to the northwest suburb. It comes after the Bears and local taxing bodies resolved a dispute over property taxes for the old Arlington International Racecourse site.



The Arlington Heights Village Board voted on Monday to retain a real estate consulting firm to vet any economic impact studies by the Chicago Bears on potentially building a new stadium in the northwest suburb.

The board voted unanimously to approve the deal with the consultant.

What we know:

Such studies are important to understand the amount of revenue and other economic benefits that a new stadium would bring to Arlington Heights and what the project would ultimately cost, according to Village Manager Randall Recklaus.

The Chicago-based consulting firm, Hunden Strategic Partners Inc., will evaluate and vet the studies done by the Bears organization on the project. The village will pay $200,000 to the firm and will be reimbursed for those expenses by the Bears, officials said.

An aerial photo looking east at the former Arlington International Racecourse on March 12, 2024, in Arlington Heights, Illinois. (Stacey Wescott/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Studies on the economic impact of a new stadium in Arlington Heights started back in 2022, but were stopped amid a disagreement over property taxes for the site. Since then, the property tax issue has been resolved and the studies have resumed.

Recklaus said the village has received draft preliminary traffic and economic impact studies for a future stadium, so the village can now review those.

What they're saying:

He highlighted how important a step the reviews are in the process of potentially attracting the Bears out of Chicago.

"This is obviously a significant milestone in the project, and therefore it’s now necessary to reengage with our consulting team so that all this information can be properly vetted and evaluated," Recklaus said.

He added that the review of the draft studies will take "several weeks" and if the project moves forward, the final studies and plans will be revealed to the public before the village board votes for approval.

"While the village continues to work with the team on these issues, it’s important to stress that there’s still much work to do to determine if an NFL stadium, sports entertainment district is feasible, desirable, and would be beneficial to the community on this site," Recklaus said.