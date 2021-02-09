Armed barricade situation in Brookfield ends peacefully; charges pending

Charges are pending after an armed person barricaded themselves inside a home Tuesday in west suburban Brookfield.

The person barricaded themselves inside about 10:35 a.m. after a "domestic situation" escalated at a home in the 9000 block of Bartlett Avenue, according to Brookfield Chief of Police Ed Petrak.

Officers arrived from several police agencies, sparking a standoff that "ended peacefully" about 2:25 p.m., Petrak said.

A female suffered minor injuries and declined medical attention after being treated on the scene, Petrak said.

The person who barricaded themselves was taken to a local hospital for evaluation, and criminal charges are pending, Petrak said.