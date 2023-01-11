Armed carjackers outrun police in Skokie

A man was carjacked by at gunpoint in a Skokie parking lot on Sunday.

Skokie police say nearby agencies were alerted after the incident around 11:27 a.m. Officers with a another agency saw the stolen vehicle traveling but were unable to stop it.

The victim was approached by two people armed with a handgun in the Dempster Swift parking lot, and they ordered him to hand his keys over.

The armed offender was described as a Black male, 20-25 years-old, 5’09" with a thin build and the other offender was described as a Black female, 20-25 years-old, 5’05" with a stocky build.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Police say the victim was unharmed, and the car was later recovered. The offenders got away.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Skokie Police Department at (847) 982-5900.