Armed carjackers target victims in Kenwood, Grand Boulevard, Oakland

Authorities are warning residents about a group of carjackers that has been stealing vehicles at gunpoint this month in Kenwood, Grand Boulevard and Oakland on the South Side.

In each case, a group of two to four males approached victims sitting in or standing near their vehicles, displayed a handgun and demanded the vehicles, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

One suspect would then enter the victim’s vehicle and drive off while the others fled in a second vehicle, police said.

The carjackings occurred:

About 1:30 p.m. Aug. 26 in the 4100 block of South Berkeley Avenue;

About 8:20 p.m. Aug. 22 in the 4900 block of South Ellis Avenue;

About 7:45 p.m. Aug. 21 in the 5000 block of South Cornell Avenue;

About 3:50 a.m. Aug. 15 in the 400 block of East 41st Street;

About 8:40 a.m. Aug. 12 in the first block of East 45th Street; and

About 5 p.m. Aug. 9 in the 4800 block of South Kenwood Avenue.

The suspects were described as males between 17 and 25 years old, police said. At least one of them was armed with a black handgun.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.