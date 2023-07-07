Expand / Collapse search

Boy, 14, charged with armed carjacking in Gresham

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Gresham
CHICAGO - A 14-year-old boy was charged in connection to an armed carjacking in Gresham last month. 

The boy was arrested by the Vehicular Hijacking Task Force on Thursday. 

Police say he took a vehicle by force at gunpoint from a 47-year-old woman and 50-year-old man in the 1100 block of West 78th Street on June 19.

He faces charges for armed carjacking, possession of a stolen vehicle and assault with a deadly weapon. 

No additional information is available at this time.