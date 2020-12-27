Armed carjackings reported in Kenwood, Bronzeville: police

Police are warning South Side residents of a series of armed carjackings reported in recent weeks in Kenwood and Bronzeville.

In each case, the suspects approached a female who was either standing or sitting near her vehicle, Chicago police said. Then, the suspects pulled out a gun and drove off in the vehicle.

The carjackings happened:

At 5:30 p.m. Dec. 15 in the 4200 block of South Prairie Avenue;

At 3:15 a.m. Dec. 21 in the 4000 block of South Wabash Avenue;

At 10:05 p.m. Dec. 21 in the 4900 block of South Ellis Avenue; and

At 10 p.m. Dec. 21 in the 4000 block of South Lake Park Avenue.

The suspects were described as males between 16 and 18 years old wearing hooded sweatshirts.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.