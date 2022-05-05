'Armed and dangerous' gunman sought in connection with Calumet City shooting

article

The FBI is offering a reward for information on a man charged in a shooting in Calumet City that critically wounded a woman.

Tyrese Hill was charged with attempted first-degree murder after allegedly shooting a 23-year-old woman around 12:45 a.m. on March 29 at a Calumet City home, officials said.

A state warrant has been issued for Hill who should be considered "armed and dangerous," according to the FBI.

He has ties to Chicago, Dolton and Harvey.

Hill is 6-foot-2, 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Hill is asked to call the FBI's Chicago Field Office at (312) 421-6700 or Calumet City police at (708) 868-2500. Tips can be submitted anonymously.