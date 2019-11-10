Armed home invaders in clown masks kick down apartment door in Jefferson Park

Three people in clown masks broke into an apartment and stole money Saturday in Jefferson Park on the North Side.

A 22-year-old man was inside the apartment about 11:44 p.m. in the 5500 block of West Leland Avenue when he heard pounding at the back door, Chicago police said. Three armed males wearing clown masks and dark clothing kicked down the door and grabbed him by the neck.

The suspects took an unspecified amount of cash from the man’s dresser and fled the scene, police said. The man refused medical attention.

Police said the incident did not appear to be random. No one is in custody as Area North detectives investigate.