Armed man seeking cash forced 2 victims into their Chicago home, then made them drive to ATM: police

Chicago police are warning the public of a terrifying armed robbery and home invasion that occurred on the North Side last month.

According to police, a man armed with a handgun approached two victims on the sidewalk in the 4600 block of North Campbell Avenue around 12:10 a.m. on July 23 and demanded money.

The victims showed the suspect an empty wallet and the suspect then forced the victims into their home where he continued to demand money, police said.

With no money inside their home either, police say the suspect forced the victims into their vehicle and made them drive to an ATM to withdraw cash.

After the victims withdrew money for the suspect, the suspect forced the victims to return to their home, police said. The suspect then fled the scene.

The suspect was described as a male between the ages of 25 and 27. He was wearing a black ski mask and white shirt. The gun he displayed was a silver semi-automatic handgun, police said.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Chicago police detectives at 312-744-8263.