Armed man tied up employees, stole jewelry from Glenview antique store: police

A man armed with a weapon robbed an antique store Thursday morning in suburban Glenview.

Shortly before 10:30 p.m., Glenview police responded to Antiques by GK, located at 1705 Glenview Road, for a report of an armed robbery.

When officers arrived on scene, they learned that a man armed with an edged weapon came into the store, tied up both employees, and stole an unknown amount of jewelry.

The employees were not injured physically, police said.

The suspect was last seen heading westbound on Dewes Street in a tan colored Cadillac sedan. He was described as a Black male with a large build, wearing all black clothing, a black baseball cap and a mask.

Police believe this was an isolated incident and that there's no known threat to the public.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information or surveillance video regarding the incident is asked to contact the Glenview Police Department at 847-729-5000, oe the tip line at 847-901-6055.