3 armed men rob bank in Country Club Hills: FBI

Three armed men robbed a bank Thursday morning in Country Club Hills.

Around 9:30 a.m., the FBI responded to a robbery at the Old National Bank located at 4101 W. 183rd St.

The three suspects entered the bank wearing masks and verbally demanded money. One suspect displayed a weapon, the FBI said.

The first suspect was described as a Black man, thin, with a medium to large build, wearing a dark hoodie, black and white reflective gloves, and a mask.

Three suspects in Country Club Hills bank robbery on Aug. 10, 2023 | FBI

The second suspect was a Black man, thin, with a medium to large build, wearing a dark hoodie, medical gloves, and a mask.

The third suspect was a Black man, thin, with a medium to large build, wearing a dark hoodie and mask.

No injuries were sustained in this robbery. The suspects remain at large.

Anyone with information is urged to contact authorities at 312-421-6700. Anonymous tips can be provided at tips.fbi.gov.