Armed robber targets 4 businesses in South Loop, Little Italy in less than an hour

Four businesses in the South Loop and Little Italy neighborhoods were targeted by an armed robber in less than an hour Friday night.

The robberies took place between 6:23 p.m. and 7:02 p.m., according to a community alert issued by the Chicago Police Department.

In each incident, an unidentified African American man, believed to be between 18 and 30 years old, entered the business, announced a robbery, and either displayed or implied he had a firearm. Police said the suspect wore a dark blue hooded sweatshirt, black pants, white and black gym shoes, and a black ski mask.

In two robberies, an undisclosed amount of cash was stolen from cash registers. Police said in three of the instances, the man handed an employee a handwritten note announcing the robbery.

The robberies occurred at the following locations:

In the 1100 block of W. Taylor St.

In the 600 block of W. Roosevelt Rd.

In the 1400 block of W. Taylor St.

In the 500 block of W. Roosevelt Rd.

Anyone with information about these robberies is asked to contact Area Three Detectives at (312) 744-8263. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at CPDTIP.com.