Armed robber targets 4 businesses in South Loop, Little Italy in less than an hour
CHICAGO - Four businesses in the South Loop and Little Italy neighborhoods were targeted by an armed robber in less than an hour Friday night.
The robberies took place between 6:23 p.m. and 7:02 p.m., according to a community alert issued by the Chicago Police Department.
In each incident, an unidentified African American man, believed to be between 18 and 30 years old, entered the business, announced a robbery, and either displayed or implied he had a firearm. Police said the suspect wore a dark blue hooded sweatshirt, black pants, white and black gym shoes, and a black ski mask.
In two robberies, an undisclosed amount of cash was stolen from cash registers. Police said in three of the instances, the man handed an employee a handwritten note announcing the robbery.
The robberies occurred at the following locations:
- In the 1100 block of W. Taylor St.
- In the 600 block of W. Roosevelt Rd.
- In the 1400 block of W. Taylor St.
- In the 500 block of W. Roosevelt Rd.
Anyone with information about these robberies is asked to contact Area Three Detectives at (312) 744-8263. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at CPDTIP.com.