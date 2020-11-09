Armed robberies, carjackings reported on North, South sides

Police are warning residents about a series of robberies and carjackings reported since last month throughout Chicago’s North and South sides, including several in Lincoln Park.

In each case, at least one suspect approached a victim and announced a hold-up, according to a community alert from Chicago police. In many of the reported incidents, the robbers were armed with handguns and took the victims’ property and vehicles.

The robberies occurred:

At 5:25 p.m. Nov. 5 in the 5000 block of North Mozart Street;

At 5:23 p.m. Nov. 5 in the 3400 block of West Cullom Avenue;

At 6:18 p.m. Nov. 4 in the 2600 block of North Bosworth Avenue;

At 6:05 p.m. Nov. 4 in the 2500 block of North Southport Avenue;

At 7:04 a.m. Nov. 4 in the 4500 block of North Central Park Avenue;

At 1:30 a.m. Nov. 4 in the 5400 block of South Morgan Street;

At 11:15 a.m. Nov. 3 in the 1800 block of North Sedgwick Street;

At 12:15 a.m. Nov. 1 in the 600 block of West Kemper Place;

At 11:15 p.m. Nov. 1 in the 400 block of West Wrightwood Avenue;

At 10 p.m. Oct. 26 in the 2500 block of North Sheffield Avenue;

At 7:24 p.m. Oct. 11 in the 2000 block of North Burling Street; and

At 7:22 p.m. Oct. 11 in the 600 block of West Dickens Avenue.

The suspects were described as one to four males between 16 and 30 years old, standing 5-foot-7 to 6 feet tall, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.