Armed robberies reported at Chatham gas stations

Chicago police are warning Chatham residents of two armed robberies reported within 10 minutes of each other at gas stations in the South Side neighborhood.

The first robbery happened about 3:50 a.m. Oct. 16 at a gas station in the 7600 block of South State Street, police said. Ten minutes later, another person was robbed at a gas station in the 8600 block of South State Street.

In both incidents, two males approached someone at a gas pump and threatened them at gunpoint, police said, before taking their property and driving away in a black vehicle.

The suspects are both between 17 and 20 years old, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Two detectives at 312-747-8273.