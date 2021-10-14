Expand / Collapse search

Armed robberies reported at Loop convenience stores

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Crime and Public Safety
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning the public about a group of robbers who are targeting convenience stores in the Loop.

In both incidents, three robbers display handguns and order store clerks to open cash registers. The robbers then take money from the register and other items in the store before fleeing.

Police said there were two armed robberies reported early Saturday:

  • Around 2:44 a.m. on Oct. 9 in the 200 block of West Jackson Boulevard,
  • Around 2:58 a.m. on Oct. 9 in the 300 block of West Adams Street

Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to call Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8263.

