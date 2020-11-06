Armed robberies reported in Austin, Montclare: police

Police are warning residents in Montclare and Austin of a series of armed robberies reported in recent weeks.

In each case, the suspects contact a seller online and rob them after meeting at an agreed upon location, Chicago police said.

A robbery happened at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 21 in the 1500 block of North Latrobe Avenue, police said. Another took place at 11:55 a.m. Oct. 31 in the same block.

A third happened at 6:20 p.m. Nov. 3 in the 6800 block of West George Street, police said.

The suspects were described as males between 15 and 18 years old standing 6-feet to 6-foot-2.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Five detectives at 312-746-7394.