Armed robberies reported in Lawndale: police

Two people were robbed at gunpoint recently in Lawndale on the West Side.

In both incidents, two or three males approached the victim on the street and threatened them with a handgun before taking their property, Chicago police said.

The robberies happened about 4:40 p.m. Sept. 6 in the 1900 block of South Springfield Avenue and about 8 a.m. Sept. 8 in the 2100 block of South Harding Avenue, police said.

Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.