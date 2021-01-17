Police are warning residents of a pair of recent armed robberies reported in Rogers Park on the North Side.

In each incident someone was approached by a man and woman who implied they were armed, then went in their pockets to steal their belongings, Chicago police said in a community alert.

The robberies happened about 11:30 a.m. Jan 15 in the 6500 block of North Glenwood Avenue and about 10 minutes later in the 6500 block of North Sheridan Avenue, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263