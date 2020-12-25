Armed robberies reported in Washington Park: police

Police are warning South Side residents of a series of armed robberies reported in recent weeks in Washington Park.

In each case, the suspects approached someone, pulled out a gun and took off with the person’s property, Chicago police said. In one case, a person was shot in the leg by the suspects.

A robbery happened about midnight Dec. 15 in the 300 block of East 56th Street, police said. Another occurred at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 19 in the 300 block of East Garfield Boulevard, and five hours later a third took place in the 5600 block of South Calumet Avenue.

The suspects were described as one to three men between 21 and 25 years old and standing between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-8, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.