Armed robberies reported in West Rogers Park

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a group wanted in connection with two armed robberies Friday in West Rogers Park, including one in which a man was shot.

The first hold-up happened about 8:50 a.m. in the 6900 block of North Washtenaw Avenue, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

A suspect armed with a handgun approached a victim sitting in or near a car, police said. A second suspect then showed up, pulled out a gun and took items from the victim’s purse.

The second robbery happened about 8:55 a.m. in the 7000 block of North Rockwell Avenue, police said. One robber approached two victims with a baseball bat and a second suspect pulled out a handgun and took one victim’s purse.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Four suspects started to flee in an SUV when the vehicle stopped and someone got out and shot a 48-year-old man who was with the robbery victim, police said. The man was also robbed after he was shot.

The suspects then drove off in the vehicle, which was described as an older tan or brown Chevrolet Trailblazer, police said.

Advertisement

Three of the suspects were described as males, while there was no description available for the fourth, police said. Two of them appeared to be in their early 20s, one wearing a red hoodie and another wearing a mask and a gray T-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.