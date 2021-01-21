Armed robberies reported in West Town: police

Police are warning residents of three recent armed robberies reported in West Town on the Northwest Side.

In each incident someone walked into a business, flashed a gun and demanded money from the register, Chicago police said in a community alert.

The robberies happened about 8 p.m. Dec. 5, 8:30 p.m. Dec. 29 and 3:05 p.m. Jan. 14, in the 800 block of North Western Avenue, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.